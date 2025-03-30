One person killed in Pacoima crash involving Los Angeles fire engine

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed Sunday morning in a crash involving a Los Angeles fire engine, authorities said.

It happened around 10:50 a.m. at the intersection of San Fernando and Terra Bella Street.

Details are limited, but the fire department confirmed to Eyewitness News that the collision was fatal.

In a previous update issued by LAFD, investigators said one person was sent to a local hospital in serious condition. Two LAFD members were also sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.