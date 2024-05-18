Petersen Automotive Museum opens exhibit on lowriders

Lowriders are a staple of Southern California car culture and the Petersen Automotive Museum is now displaying some of the best.

MIRACLE MILE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- To tell the complete story of the Southern California car culture, you have to include lowriders.

The renowned Petersen Automotive Museum on the Miracle Mile is doing just that by including the best in riding low and slow in a new exhibit.

"We live in L.A. and we hear about the lowriders all the time. But it's just amazing to see all of these cars," said museumgoer Karla Velasquez.

The museum now has the lowrider exhibit called "Best in Low: Lowrider Icons of the Street and Show," which has many exhibitgoers in awe.

"It's awesome. It is nice. I've been doing this since I was 19. I'm 52 now. This is kind of a hobby," said Charles Black.

There are about 40 cars on display, many of them award winners. Among them is the world-famous Gypsy Rose, from East Los Angeles. The Gypsy Rose starred in the opening credits of the 1970s comedy show "Chico and The Man."

The exhibit focuses on the building of lowriders, artistry, paint and hydraulics. It highlights a true staple of Southern California's culture.

"Many of the cars are from right here in Los Angeles. They represent the many lowrider clubs around the Southland," said Jonathan Eisen, associate curator at the museum.

Also featured is at least one influential lowrider from Japan.

Other pieces in the exhibit were influenced by lowriders, like motorcycles, bicycles and children's vehicles.

Five-year-old Karly Landaverde who was on a school field trip was amazed by the Las Vegas lowrider.

"I like the Las Vegas car because of the pool and phoenix," said Landaverde.

This is her favorite because she's hoping to take a trip to Las Vegas with her family.

The lowrider icons will be on display at the museum until next April.