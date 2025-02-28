Photo appears to show LA City Councilmember Ysabel Jurado asleep at work

A photo obtained by Eyewitness News appears to show L.A. City Councilmember Ysabel Jurado asleep during a closed session of the council.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles City councilmember appears to have dozed off inside council chambers.

Eyewitness News has obtained a photograph of Councilmember Ysabel Jurado during a closed session of the council. The public was not inside the chamber at the time.

The photo appears to show Jurado asleep behind the dais, with her head being supported by her left hand.

Eyewitness News asked Jurado about the photo that has been circulating on social media.

"I'm aware of that photo. It looks like I was reading, and if indeed I did doze off, I think this won't be the first or last of the human moments that I have as a councilmember," Jurado said.

Jurado adds despite what the photo shows, she's committed to serving the constituents of District 14, which includes Boyle Heights and downtown L.A.