Photographer behind iconic 'Morrison Hotel' album cover devastated after fire destroys building

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fans of the legendary Los Angeles rock band The Doors are paying tribute to the former Morrison Hotel in downtown after the building was destroyed in a massive fire.

The four-story structure on Hope Street burned for nearly two hours Thursday before more than 100 firefighters gained control of the flames.

The Morrison Hotel became popular after The Doors featured it on the cover of their 1970 album, "Morrison Hotel."

The album cover shows the group - singer Jim Morrison, keyboardist Ray Manzarek, drummer John Densmore and guitarist Robby Krieger - posing under the "Morrison Hotel" sign on the building's window.

"It was kind of a magic thing, you know? The way that album cover happened," said Henry Diltz, who took that iconic photo. "They ran in and just got right behind the window, perfect order, we didn't have to say anything, and I just started clicking. It's very sad because it's such a historic place. It's got such a history."

A year ago, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation announced it acquired the property for $11.9 million and planned to convert the building into low-income housing.

The future of the building resides with the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety, the LAFD said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

City News Service contributed to this report.