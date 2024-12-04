Pickup truck driver pushes woman's car into several parked vehicles after apparent argument in Watts

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dramatic surveillance video shows the driver of a pickup truck pushing a woman's car into several parked vehicles early Wednesday on a street in Watts after an apparent argument.

The confrontation occurred about 4:40 a.m. near the intersection of 92nd and Bandera streets.

Neighbors were awakened to the sound of collisions and car alarms as the truck slammed head-on into the silver car while the woman was inside the vehicle.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers initially responded to the scene on a report of gunfire but no evidence of a shooting was found.

Witnesses said neighbors rushed to help the woman, whose ankle was badly injured in the crash, before she was taken to a hospital.

"I guess they got into an argument," neighbor Adrian Carrillo told ABC7, referring to the two driers. "He shot a gun up in the air, climbs into his truck. She's trying to back out, so the car and the truck are head-to-head. And he just stepped on it and pushed her from way down there to here, to this spot.

The injured woman remained hospitalized Wednesday morning. Her family said her injuries will require surgery.

The man involved in the incident is being sought by police. His name and description were not immediately released.