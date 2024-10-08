'Pillowcase Rapist' allowed to live in Antelope Valley despite residents' concerns

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Despite opposition from residents, prosecutors and county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, a sexually violent predator known as the Pillowcase Rapist will be allowed to live at a home in the Antelope Valley community of Juniper Hills upon his release from a state hospital, according to a judge's ruling released Tuesday.

A judge in Santa Clara County previously ordered that Christopher Hubbart, now 74, be released from a state hospital. That began the process of determining where Hubbart should be housed, with officials ultimately recommending the location in Juniper Hills, south of Pearblossom.

That prompted opposition from residents and some elected officials, who noted that two other sexually violent predators have previously been placed in the Antelope Valley.

After holding a final hearing on the placement issue last week in Hollywood, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Robert Harrison approved the Juniper Hills placement in a ruling issued Monday.

According to a minute order released by the Superior Court, the judge, "as required by law," only considered whether the proposed location "is suitable for the respondent's conditional release. That two other sexually violent predators have been released to nearby areas is not relevant to the evaluation of the proposed property, and no alternative placements were suggested by any agency."

According to the minute order, another hearing will be set "for consideration of any further modifications needed to the site and to the conditional release plan."

Hubbart was convicted in 1973, 1982 and 1990 in L.A. County and northern California for a series of at least 40 rapes and other sex crimes -- reportedly getting the "Pillowcase Rapist" nickname because he used pillowcases to muffle his victims' screams.

He was subsequently detained as a sexually violent predator and committed to the Department of State Hospitals in 2000. Hubbart was initially released from Coalinga State Hospital in July 2014 and assigned to live at a Palmdale-area home - despite an outcry from residents and elected officials in that area.

In 2017, a judge in Santa Clara County revoked Hubbart's conditional release, ruling that there was "sufficient evidence" to justify ordering him to be re-committed to a state hospital or other approved facility for violating the terms of his release.

At last week's hearing, Harrison said thousands of rental property listings had been reviewed as potential new placement location for Hubbart, and only one acceptable property was found. The judge noted that placement of Hubbart would be a "years-long process" if it had to be started over again.

The judge said at the hearing he is "mindful" of the anxiety the planned release has caused residents in the area, and "doesn't take anything lightly."

He noted that Hubbart "will not be on his own," will be required to wear a GPS bracelet, will be involved in a "highly structured program" and will be subject to spot inspections. His release will be revoked if he does not comply, the judge said.

Barger issued a statement Tuesday morning decrying the court's decision, saying she was "outraged and extremely frustrated" that Hubbart will be the third sexually violent predator placed in the Antelope Valley.

"The L.A. Superior Court's ruling on the 'Pillowcase Rapist's' placement is simply appalling," Barger said. "Hubbart was already placed in this region in 2014, only to be removed for violating conditions of release. The bottom line is he belongs in a secure and locked facility. Community integration should never have been on the table.

"The unincorporated community of Juniper Hills is home to many women and families who work hard and enjoy peaceful lives. Their lives will be turned upside down because of this terrible decision to house a known predator. Hubbart's heinous crimes are beyond redemption or rehabilitation."

District Attorney George Gascón was also among those objecting to the placement. In a statement read in court last week on his behalf, Gascón said the proposed release site is an "inappropriate placement location for Mr. Hubbart."

The district attorney said in an earlier statement: "Continuing to release sexually violent predators into under-served communities like the Antelope Valley is both irresponsible and unjust. Repeatedly placing these individuals in the same community shows a blatant disregard for the safety and well-being of our residents ... We must demand more from our judicial system, ensuring decisions serve the best interests of our communities while exploring alternative locations for these placements."

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.