Pixar's 'Elio' goes out-of-this-world in teaser trailer

The universe comes calling in the latest 'Elio' trailer. The film comes to theaters summer 2025.

LOS ANGELES -- After a wildly successful summer following the record-breaking hit "Inside Out 2," Pixar is back with its latest project "Elio," coming to theaters summer 2025.

The new film follows Elio, "a kid with goals" (as the studio describes it). And not just any goals! Elio wants to be abducted... by aliens.

And all that hard work looks like it pays off when the universe comes calling.

The synopsis reads, "A space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession, Elio's all in for an epic undertaking when he's beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide. When Elio is mistakenly identified as Earth's leader, he must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be."

The film features the voices of Yonas Kibreab as Elio, Zoe Saldaña as Aunt Olga, Remy Edgerly as Glordon, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa and Shirley Henderson as OOOOO.

"Elio" is directed by Madeline Sharafian ("Burrow" Sparkshort), Domee Shi ("Bao" short, "Turning Red") and Adrian Molina (co-screenwriter/co-director of "Coco"), and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of "Coco").

Disney & Pixar's "Elio" comes to theaters June 13, 2025.

