Playa del Rey home of WWE stars Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch burglarized, LAPD says

WWE wrestling superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are the latest victims of a home break-in in Playa del Rey.

WWE wrestling superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are the latest victims of a home break-in in Playa del Rey.

WWE wrestling superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are the latest victims of a home break-in in Playa del Rey.

WWE wrestling superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are the latest victims of a home break-in in Playa del Rey.

PLAYA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pair of WWE wrestling superstars are the latest victims of a home break-in in Southern California.

The Los Angeles Police Department got a call around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Playa Del Rey home of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

The married couple had been out of town for about a week before returning Tuesday. It's unclear when the home was burglarized.

Investigators say a rear glass door was shattered and between $5,000-10,000 in cash was taken.