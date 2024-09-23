Man sentenced to 31 years to life in shooting death of rapper PnB Rock

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man accused of sending his 17-year-old son to kill rapper PnB Rock at a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles was sentenced to 31 years and four months to life in prison on Monday.

Freddie Lee Trone was convicted last month in the murder of the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen.

Trone's son was accused of robbing and shooting PnB Rock at the restaurant back in 2022. Prosecutors said the teen acted on his father's orders and wasn't competent to stand trial.

Tremont Jones, the second defendant in the case, was sentenced to 12 years on several robbery charges.

Before he was killed, the rapper was sitting at a table with his girlfriend - who had already posted a picture of their food and their location on Instagram.

"The victim along with a female witness were in the eating area at a restaurant, when they were approached by at least one suspect, who brandished a firearm and demanded property from the victim," said LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz.

"The suspect then shot the victim multiple times and removed property and then left the location in a getaway car."

The rapper was was taken to a hospital but later died.

