Poison centers report spike in calls about kids and energy drinks | Symptoms of caffeine poisoning

The number of calls to U.S. poison centers about children consuming energy drinks increased about 20% in 2023 after years of remaining relatively flat, according to data from America's Poison Centers.

America's Poison Centers, which accredits and represents 55 poison centers across the country, said children's exposure to energy drinks rose from 2,168 in 2022 to 2,694 in 2023. About 48% of cases in young kids were unintentional, and the rate of cases among kids between the ages of 6 and 12 nearly doubled.

Energy drinks often have high levels of caffeine, much more than soft drinks, tea or coffee, and can pose a danger to children because of it. The American Academy of Pediatrics and Food and Drug Administration do not recommend children or teens consume any energy drinks because of the high risk of caffeine-related complications.

For adults, up to 400 mg of caffeine or about two to three cups of coffee, is considered safe to consume, according to the FDA.

Symptoms of caffeine poisoning

Multiple signs may indicate a caffeine overdose or poisoning including, but not limited to an increased heart rate, heart palpitations, increased blood pressure, nausea or anxiousness. Children with caffeine poisoning may also experience rapid breathing or tremors.

In severe cases, too much caffeine can lead to seizures or cardiac arrest.

If a child or adult exhibits any such symptoms after consuming an energy drink, they or someone nearby should help them seek medical attention immediately.

For poisoning-related questions, or if you need emergency assistance, you can contact Poison Help at 1-800-222-1222, or visit PoisonHelp.org.