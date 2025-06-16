Police arrest driver who plowed into crowd at 'No Kings' protest in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Riverside arrested the driver of an SUV who drove through a crowd of people during Saturday's "No Kings Day" protest, seriously injuring a demonstrator.

Authorities announced Tuesday that 58-year-old Russell Prentice of Riverside was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for assault with a deadly weapon and hit and run causing injury.

Detectives also arrested 39-year-old Candase Wenzel of Riverside for accessory after the fact and destruction of evidence for her role in taking the suspect vehicle to Phelan, intentionally destroying and concealing evidence, the Riverside Police Department said.

It happened just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of University Avenue and Orange Street. One woman was struck and remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Police are looking for the driver of an SUV who drove through a crowd of demonstrators during Saturday's "No Kings Day" protest.

Video of the incident shows a protester appearing to bump into the dark-colored SUV then another punching a rear taillight. That's when the driver makes a quick turn and speeds around traffic that was stopped at the light, running over one protester.

No other injuries were reported. It's unclear whether the act was intentional.

Investigators went through different videos of the incident, some of which were taken and posted on social media by demonstrators who were there.

Riverside police say with the help of the Metro team, they were able to locate Prentice Monday in the 4700 block of Jackson Street, where he was taken into custody.

"From the officers in the field that night to our detectives who immediately launched the investigation, along with support from our Crime Analysis Unit and METRO Team, this case was solved quickly thanks to their combined efforts," said Chief Larry Gonzalez. "Equally important were the tips we received from our community, and we're grateful for the information they provided."

The protest, which brought out more than 5,000 people to Riverside, was largely non-violent. Only minor vandalism was reported at the historic courthouse.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Detective Mike Smith at MikeSmith@RiversideCA.gov or (951) 353-7103, or Detective Nic Cantino at NCantino@RiversideCA.gov or (951) 353-7104.