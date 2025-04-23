Police arrest vandal accused of cutting down downtown LA trees with chainsaw

Shortly after releasing surveillance images of the suspect accused of cutting down several trees over the weekend, LAPD said he was taken into custody.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A chainsaw-wielding man accused of cutting down several trees on city property in Downtown L.A. has been arrested, according to Los Angeles police.

LAPD released surveillance photos of the wanted suspect on Tuesday. In an update around 6:30 p.m., police said he had been taken into custody.

Investigators said the suspect, who was riding a bicycle, cut down several trees early Saturday morning.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Chainsaw-wielding suspect cuts down several trees during overnight vandalism spree in downtown LA

Several trees in downtown Los Angeles were cut down in a vandalism spree, apparently by a bicycle-riding suspect wielding a chainsaw.

"Some piece of you-know-what decided that they were going to go around last night, chopping down trees all over downtown L.A.," a video posted Saturday on the Instagram account @DTLAInsider said.

Media Moussavy, who operates the @DTLAInsider account and has lived downtown since 2017, told ABC7: "Anybody that does this, this is an act of destruction."

The suspect was wanted for felony vandalism before his Tuesday arrest.

At least five toppled trees were spotted at Grand Avenue and Wells Fargo Center, Olympic Street and Figueroa Boulevard, Broadway and Cesar Chavez Avenue, and at Grand Avenue and Fifth Street.

LAPD did not immediately name the man who was arrested. He was described as a white man with brown hair, blue eyes, and a goatee.

Public works crews are already making plans to replace the downed trees.

"That someone would do this is truly beyond comprehension," Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement provided to ABC7. "City public works crews are assessing the damage and we will be making plans to quickly replace these damaged trees. LAPD has opened an investigation into what happened and those responsible must be held accountable."