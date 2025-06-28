Bodycam video shows shootout involving Fresno police and domestic violence suspect in car

Newly released bodycam video shows an intense firefight as Fresno police scrambled to stop an accused domestic abuser last month.

Newly released bodycam video shows an intense firefight as Fresno police scrambled to stop an accused domestic abuser last month.

Newly released bodycam video shows an intense firefight as Fresno police scrambled to stop an accused domestic abuser last month.

Newly released bodycam video shows an intense firefight as Fresno police scrambled to stop an accused domestic abuser last month.

FRESNO, Calif. -- Newly released bodycam video shows an intense firefight as Fresno police scrambled to stop an accused domestic abuser last month.

For several moments, police unloaded rounds on Martin Campos, leaving his car riddled with bullets.

"Let me see your hands," an officer shouted. "You come out with your hands up, or we will shoot you again!"

The dramatic scene ended in the middle of a busy Southwest Fresno intersection.

Campos was on pursuit, police say, chasing his ex-girlfriend after assaulting her miles away near Shields and First.

"Somebody just hit me with a gun, and I have my daughter," the unnamed victim said on a phone call with 911. "They're trying to kill me right next to me."

The victim pleaded with her ex-boyfriend, as the 911 call recorded.

"Please, my baby is in the car," she said.

"You better talk to me, or I'm going to shoot you right now," Campos said.

As the victim raced away, Campos followed behind, as captured on surveillance video.

His ex-girlfriend continued to provide live updates to police.

"I think he busted my head open," she said. "I think he busted my head open. I'm gushing out blood, and he's following me right behind me."

When police intercepted the two, Campos opened fire.

Police believe the bullet exited from the back row, just feet from the victim's child.

Fresno Police released dramatic body cam footage Friday showing the moments a victim and her alleged domestic violence abuser pursues her on the streets of southwest Fresno.

The bullet hole is visible in the video as police returned fire.

Despite all the shots, the ex-girlfriend, her daughter, and Campos were never hit. Everybody involved only suffered from minor injuries.

"There's nothing else that could be done in that scenario other than to call 911," said Nicole Linder, CEO of the Marjaree Mason Center in Fresno. "This woman did the right thing to protect herself and to protect her child."

Local advocates like the Marjoree Mason Center said that although those physical wounds will heal, it is the emotional healing that will linger.

"Work towards a path towards emotional recovery and long-term healing is critically important," said Linder.

The Marjaree Mason Center operated five locations across Fresno County.

The location in northwest Fresno offers a 24-hour helpline for those in need of services, including counseling, safe houses, and crisis support.

Campos pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and 10 other charges in May, and he is now due back in court in July.

The bodycam video released on Friday is expected to be shown during the trial.

