Police chase ends in crash in Hawthorne; LAPD vehicles crash in two separate collisions

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- A police chase of a burglary suspect who was possibly armed ended in Hawthorne after the suspect crashed into an innocent vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The police chase started at around 7:06 p.m. and ended less than a half hour later after the suspect crashed into another vehicle at Crenshaw and El Segundo boulevards.

That is when the suspect fled the scene on foot.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

AIR7 was over the scene when police took the suspect into custody a short time later.

During the pursuit, two LAPD vehicles were involved in two separate traffic collisions.

It was unclear what the police vehicles crashed into.

Officers sustained minor injuries and were not transported to the hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

