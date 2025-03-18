Police chase ends in 3-vehicle crash in Northridge; 1 person injured

One person was injured Monday morning after a police chase ended in a crash in Northridge.

One person was injured Monday morning after a police chase ended in a crash in Northridge.

One person was injured Monday morning after a police chase ended in a crash in Northridge.

One person was injured Monday morning after a police chase ended in a crash in Northridge.

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was injured Monday morning after a police chase ended in a crash in Northridge.

The three-vehicle collision happened near the intersection of Balboa Boulevard and Nordhoff Street.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were in pursuit of a suspect for only about a minute before it ended in a crash.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was driving an Acura sedan. It's unclear what the suspect was wanted for.

Police said only one was person was injured in the crash and sent to the hospital in an unknown condition. It's unclear if that person was the suspect or another driver.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.