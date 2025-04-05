Police chase involving suspected DUI driver ends in crash in South LA

A police chase involving a suspected DUI driver ended in a violent crash Friday night in San Pedro - and a portion of it was caught on video.

A police chase involving a suspected DUI driver ended in a violent crash Friday night in San Pedro - and a portion of it was caught on video.

A police chase involving a suspected DUI driver ended in a violent crash Friday night in San Pedro - and a portion of it was caught on video.

A police chase involving a suspected DUI driver ended in a violent crash Friday night in San Pedro - and a portion of it was caught on video.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A police chase involving a suspected DUI driver ended in a violent crash Friday night in South Los Angeles - and a portion of it was caught on video.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department's Harbor Division, the pursuit began near the intersection of 8th Street and Pacific Avenue in San Pedro.

That's where officers spotted a driver they believed was driving under the influence. Police said the driver refused to pull over and took off.

The pursuit last 25 minutes before the driver crashed near Figueroa and 115th streets.

Police said the suspect, who was identified only as a man, hit a curb and crashed into the gate of a home. Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the vehicle on its side as officers respond to the scene.

The suspect was not seriously injured and was the only person in the vehicle, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.