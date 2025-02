Police chase of stolen tow truck ends in Sherman Oaks

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A police chase that started in West Los Angeles ended peacefully in the Sherman Oaks area Friday afternoon.

LAPD said officers were in pursuit of a stolen tow truck in the area of Sawtelle and Santa Monica.

The slow-moving chase traveled north on Sepulveda and Skirball, ending on Ventura Boulevard near Sepulveda Boulevard just before 2 p.m.