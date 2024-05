LIVE: Police chasing carjacking suspect in pickup on 405 Freeway through LA, Orange counties

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are chasing a carjacking suspect on the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles County.

The suspect - seen driving a black pickup truck - is heading south on the 405 into Orange County.

They're reportedly wanted for a carjacking but details aren't immediately available

AIR7 HD footage shows the suspect driving at mostly normal speeds with very little traffic on the freeway.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.