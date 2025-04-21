Report of shooting near JONS Marketplace in Valley Village unfounded, police say

VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A report of a shooting near a grocery store in Valley Village that prompted a police response Monday was unfounded, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly after noon on Monday near the JONS Marketplace on Laurel Canyon and Magnolia boulevards.

AIR7 was above the scene and captured at least three police vehicles in the parking lot area.

Eyewitness News learned an ambulance had been called for a man who was reportedly not breathing, but police later issued an update, saying the man was sleeping in his car.

No injuries were reported.