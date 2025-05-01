Police searching for at least 3 suspects in early morning burglary at Hollywood Hills home

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least one suspect was taken into custody Thursday morning following a burglary at a home in the Hollywood Hills, and police are searching for at least three more.

Police responded to a home in the 1800 block of Marcheeta Place around 6:30 a.m.

Eyewitness News was told the homeowner, who wasn't home at the time, called police, saying they saw someone breaking into the residence on their surveillance camera.

The suspects were reportedly loading a BMW SUV and another vehicle with items from the home.

One person was taken into custody though further details weren't immediately released.

AIR7 was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured several officers in the area near Doheny Drive. Police believe there are three more suspects at large.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.