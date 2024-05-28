Police searching for woman accused of attacking Metro bus driver in downtown LA

Authorities are searching for a woman accused of attacking a Metro bus driver on Memorial Day, adding to a string of recent violent assaults targeting transit operators.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A Metro bus driver was attacked on the job Monday, adding to a string of recent violent assaults targeting transit operators.

The latest assault happened about 9:50 a.m. on a bus traveling southbound on Spring Street just south of Temple Street, Metro officials confirmed.

"Metro is angered that yet again a member of our community chose to assault and steal from one of our essential bus operators,'' Jose Ubaldo, a spokesman for Metro, said in a statement. "Our employees deserve a safe workplace and our customers deserve a safe ride, and we are accelerating our work to prevent crime on our system.''

The bus driver allegedly recognized the possibly homeless attacker from previous incidents and attempted to stop her from entering the bus by closing the doors, according to the LAPD. However, the suspect's arm was pinned between the doors, and she allegedly lunged at the driver when the doors opened again. The suspect then grabbed the driver's eyeglasses, broke the glasses, and scratched the driver's face, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Metro officials said they need the public's help to prevent and prosecute such crimes, and the organization asked that anyone with information help the LAPD apprehend the assailant by calling the LA Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

The Metro Board of Directors last week approved a pair of motions aimed at boosting safety on the transit system in response to a string of recent attacks involving drivers and passengers.

Most recently, a man was stabbed on a Metro bus in the Lynwood area last week. A few days earlier, a man was fatally shot on a Metro bus in Commerce.

The motions approved by the Metro board include a call for immediate deployment of more law enforcement on the transit system and at stations, along with exploration of possibly technological improvements that can be made on buses, trains and stations.

The board had previously voted to expedite the acquisition and installation of driver-protection barriers on about 2,000 buses.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.