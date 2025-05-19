Police use drone to track down teenage suspect who led officers on chase through Alhambra

Alhambra police released video from the drone they used to track the juvenile suspect down.

Alhambra police released video from the drone they used to track the juvenile suspect down.

Alhambra police released video from the drone they used to track the juvenile suspect down.

Alhambra police released video from the drone they used to track the juvenile suspect down.

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- A teenage car theft suspect is in custody following a police chase in Alhambra.

Officers noticed a stolen car in the area on Tuesday and tried to pull the driver over on Alhambra Road near Huntington Drive. The driver peeled off, sparking the chase.

Alahambra police used a drone to track the driver during the chase. Eventually, he got out of the car and tried getting away on foot.

Video shared by police shows the driver casually walking down the sidewalk, seemingly assuming police lost sight of him.

Little did he know, officers were nearby and following his location thanks to the drone.

The video goes on to show officers pull up and put the driver in handcuffs. Alahambra PD said the suspect is from Long Beach.

Investigators did not release the alleged thief's name.

