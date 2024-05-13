Protests force Pomona College to move venue, time for graduation ceremony

UNIVERSITY PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Pomona College was set to host graduation ceremonies Sunday evening at the Shine Auditorium, a late change to the location and time after protests threatened to disrupt the on-campus ceremony.

It was the latest in a string of disruptions to college campuses and graduation ceremonies throughout Southern California and the nation.

The school announced the change Friday, shifting from a 10 a.m. Sunday ceremony on campus to a 6 p.m. event at the venue located near USC.

That was after pro-Palestinian protesters camped out at the graduation stage and threatened to disrupt the ceremonies as part of an effort to pressure the school to divest from Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Parents and students were bused from campus to University Park. Some were not happy about the change, noting that it hurts students who may have supported the protesters' position.

"Most of the students support those students who are protesting, and they feel like they're punished," said parent Liz Harrell of Glendora. "And the school's not getting punished. We're local but there's a lot of families that aren't and have had to leave. And international students have flights this afternoon that can't (ceremonially) graduate now."

At least 50 protesters showed up outside the Shrine by Sunday afternoon as students were inside getting ready for the proceedings.