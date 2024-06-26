WATCH LIVE

Investigation underway after police shoot, kill man in Pomona

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Wednesday, June 26, 2024 12:00PM
Man shot and killed by police in Pomona
An investigation was underway after a man was shot and killed by police in Pomona overnight.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation was underway after a man was shot and killed by police in Pomona overnight.

The shooting happened around 11:57 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard and Center Street, according to the Pomona Police Department.

It's unclear what led up to the deadly shooting, but video from the scene shows a car riddled with bullet holes and a shattered driver's seat window.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he later died. No officers were hurt.

Authorities say a gun was recovered at the scene.

