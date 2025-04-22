ABC7's David Ono reports from Rome ahead of Pope Francis' funeral

ROME (KABC) -- Pope Francis' funeral is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, and ABC7 is in Rome following the latest updates.

Eyewitness News anchor David Ono arrived Tuesday as the Vatican released new details on this weekend's events.

Ono has extensively covered the pope. He witnessed white smoke at the Vatican twice - in 2005 for the selection of Pope Benedict the 16th and 2013 for the selection of Pope Francis.

He also covered Francis' historic visit to the U.S. in 2015 and his visit to Mexico the following year.

The pontiff will be laid to rest Saturday after lying in state for three days in St. Peter's Basilica, where the faithful are expected to flock to pay their respects.

The cardinals set the funeral for Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter's Square, to be celebrated by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re. U.S. President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump plan to attend, Argentine President Javier Milei is also expected, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel with the Ukrainian first lady to attend.

The Argentine pope died Monday at age 88 after a stroke put him in a coma and led his heart to fail.

He had been recovering in his apartment after being hospitalized for five weeks with pneumonia. He made his last public appearance Sunday, delivering an Easter blessing and greeting followers from his popemobile, looping around St. Peter's Square.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.