Popular video game 'Minecraft' gets reimagined for the big screen with Jack Black, Jason Momoa

With 300-million copies sold, "Minecraft" is among the biggest video games of all time - and now, it's coming to the big screen in the form of a wacky action comedy starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black and Danielle Brooks.

"A Minecraft Movie," like the Minecraft video game takes place in a bizarre, block-shaped universe where creativity is everything.

"I really love this one scene in the wrestling ring when (Jason is) fighting against a chicken jockey," Jack Black told On The Red Carpet.

"One of my favorites," adds Momoa who plays washed up video game champion Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, (is) "Steve's lava chicken. Remember that little jingle?"

Momoa was referring to a scene where Jack Black's character, Steve, sings about cooking chicken in lava.

Clearly, "A Minecraft Movie" is an unusual film.

"It's a movie about a bunch of misfits trying to survive life on both ends, like real life and this Overworld too," explained Danielle Brooks.

When that group of misfits gets stuck in the Minecraft world, Steve leads them on a quest to get back home but that will mean battling evil pig creatures and zombies along the way!

"The battle scenes were the best," Brooks said. "There's one moment where we're just walking casually and just talking and popping zombies, you know left and right. I really enjoyed getting to do that."

Jack Black demonstrated some of his battle moves in our interview, showing off a series of his best karate kicks and prompting an On The Red Carpet producer to ask Jason Momoa what it was like being on set with Black.

"Brutal," Momoa answered. "I'm laughing non-stop. My face hurts, you know, trying to stay in character. This guy - laughs all day long."

"Is it weird that I'm kind of out of breath from that?" Black asked upon ending his karate moves. "Can I get some air?"

"A Minecraft Movie" opens in theaters April 4 and is rated PG.