Porsche hybrid power performing on the street and on race tracks

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's not Porsche's first hybrid, but it is Porsche's first hybrid sports car, the new 2025 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid.

But don't compare this to a Prius or any other hybrid passenger car. The hybrid system is for extra performance by recovering energy that's otherwise wasted, for a usable power bonus. The new gas-electric 911 GTS has a starting price of about $165,000 before options.

And while hybrid Porsche sports cars on the street are new, hybrid Porsches performing on race tracks are not. The Porsche 963 competes in IMSA Weathertech series, where its hybrid power delivers a performance advantage.

"On these hybrid systems you can use the generator for additional braking power. It takes off wear on the brakes, but also brings electricity. Which when you need it, when accelerating, you just let it free," said Volker Holzmeyer, CEO of Porsche Motorsports North America.

So far, so good this year, with Porsche taking the checkered flag at Long Beach, for example. The key to all this working well is making the power delivery seamless for the driver.

"That's the tricky part. You don't want to feel any interruption or bumps. It should be comfortable. It should be in the background. You don't realize it, other than the fuel consumption or the acceleration," added Holzmeyer.

And that applies to the 911 GTS using a somewhat similar system. The electric motors are integrated into the transmission. Also, the turbocharger is electrically assisted. Some free performance, essentially.

"Especially with the 911 GTS Hybrid. It just releases additional power, which is always nice to have. Electric engines offer lots of torque, and that's enjoyable," Holzmeyer said about the street car.

Over the years, some technologies have been developed in racing and then put onto street cars to make them better. Examples include things like disc brakes, fuel injection and even seatbelts.

So what Porsche has learned about hybrid systems through racing is now working in its iconic 911, as an option for now. You can still get a conventional 911 if that's your preference.

And in the racing world, the IMSA cars compete over long races, sometimes 12 or 24 hours. That's where the hybrid system also comes into play. With extra fuel efficiency, the cars can stay out longer between pit stops for fill-ups.

"We used to have 36-minute stints, now we have almost 56-minute stints. So we've added almost 40%. We're saving the planet one lap at a time," said John Church, managing partner at JDC Miller Motorsports, which also campaigns a Porsche 963 in the IMSA series.