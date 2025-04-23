At least 1 person killed in crash after possible police chase in Montebello

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one person is dead after a possible police chase ended in a crash in Montebello overnight.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday when the driver of a Toyota Camry crashed near a tree at Ashiya Park.

Details about what led up to the crash were limited, but Robert Barajas witnessed it and says he saw a car speeding down Beverly Boulevard while being pursued by officers before the collision.

It's unclear how many people were inside that car, but at least one individual died.

The car that was involved in the possible chase sustained significant damage and was towed away from the scene early Wednesday morning.