NWS says possible tornado reported in Pico Rivera after trees knocked down

Several trees were knocked down in Pico Rivera, and the National Weather Service will be looking into whether it was a tornado.

Several trees were knocked down in Pico Rivera, and the National Weather Service will be looking into whether it was a tornado.

Several trees were knocked down in Pico Rivera, and the National Weather Service will be looking into whether it was a tornado.

Several trees were knocked down in Pico Rivera, and the National Weather Service will be looking into whether it was a tornado.

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- Some trees were knocked down in a Pico Rivera neighborhood early Thursday morning, and the National Weather Service will be looking into whether it was a tornado.

The incidents were reported in the area surrounding Glencannon Drive next to Church Street. Downed power lines were also reported.

AIR7 was over the scene where debris also appeared to be strewn across the affected streets.

It remains unclear if the region just saw strong burst of winds as a storm moves through Southern California, but the NWS said it received reports of a possible tornado around 3:15 a.m.

No injuries were reported. It doesn't appear there was any significant damage to homes.