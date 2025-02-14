Possible tornado tears off roofs at Oxnard mobile home park, National Weather Service says

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- Strong winds -- including a possible tornado -- tore the roofs off several structures Thursday afternoon at a mobile home park in Oxnard, the National Weather Service said.

The damage occurred at the Ocean-Aire Mobile Home Estates near the intersection of Oxnard Boulevard and Pleasant Valley Road.

No injuries were reported in what the weather service described as an "extreme wind event" with gusts of up to 60 mph.

At least a dozen structures were damaged, including awnings and carports.

Power was temporarily knocked out at the mobile home park before being restored.