No threat found after possibly armed suspect prompts massive police response at Loma Linda hospital

LOMA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- No threat was found after reports of a possibly armed suspect at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital prompted a massive police response Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

"We are aware of reports of a possible armed individual at Loma Linda Hospital. Deputies are on scene and actively clearing the facility. Please avoid the area and use alternative routes," said the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department on X.

The alleged armed individual was reportedly inside the hospital. It is unclear whether any shots have been fired.

Video from AIR7 showed at least 200 law enforcement units responded to the scene, causing a gridlock for the surrounding neighborhood.

A text message reporting an active threat was sent to students on campus and in the medical buildings nearby.

"This is not a drill: Initiate immediate protective actions. If confronted with a threat, RUN, HIDE, FIGHT," the text read in part.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

