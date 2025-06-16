Postal worker shot and injured in South Los Angeles, police say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a postal worker was shot and injured in South Los Angeles on Monday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened near Century Boulevard and Century Avenue just after 11 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Details about the shooting were limited, but police said it does not appear that a robbery was involved.

The worker was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to their arm.

Information about a suspect was not available.