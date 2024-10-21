Powerball ticket worth $243,000 sold in Lake Elsinore, jackpot grows to $456 million

A Powerball ticket worth more than $243,000 was sold at a gas station in Riverside County, but nobody won the $456 million jackpot.

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Powerball ticket worth more than $243,000 was sold at a gas station in Riverside County, but nobody won the jackpot, pushing it to $456 million for Monday's drawing.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, was sold over the weekend at a gasoline station in Lake Elsinore and is worth $243,664, the California Lottery announced.

Powerball tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning they are determined by sales and the number of winners and can be less or more than $1 million.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in Pennsylvania is worth $1 million.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 7, 16, 19, 45, 64 and the Powerball number was 25. The estimated jackpot was $437 million.

The drawing was the 26th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

City News Service contributed to this report.