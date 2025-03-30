Powerball ticket worth $515 million sold in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A ticket with all six numbers in Saturday evening's Powerball drawing was sold at an Anaheim store and is worth $515 million, the California Lottery announced.

The single winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store located 763 north Euclid Street.

The store will receive the maximum bonus of $1 million for selling the jackpot-winning entry.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 21, 7, 11, 61 and 53 and the Powerball number was 2.

The winner has the option of receiving the $515 million jackpot in 30 installments or a $243.8 million lump sum payment before federal taxes.

The drawing was the 29th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

There were five tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number -- two in Georgia and one each in Ohio, Oregon and Texas, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. They are each worth $1 million.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The jackpot for Monday's drawing will be $20 million.

City News Service contributed to this report.