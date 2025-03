Preliminary 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Rancho Palos Verdes area, USGS says

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck the Rancho Palos Verdes area Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at around 8:27 p.m. at a depth of around 22 miles.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.