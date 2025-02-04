Preparations underway as residents in SoCal burns areas brace for rain yet again

A pair of storm systems will bring rain to Southern California, again raising fears of possible debris or mud flows in the Eaton Fire burn area.

A pair of storm systems will bring rain to Southern California, again raising fears of possible debris or mud flows in the Eaton Fire burn area.

A pair of storm systems will bring rain to Southern California, again raising fears of possible debris or mud flows in the Eaton Fire burn area.

A pair of storm systems will bring rain to Southern California, again raising fears of possible debris or mud flows in the Eaton Fire burn area.

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A pair of storm systems are expected to dump rain on Southern California starting Tuesday, again raising fears of possible debris or mud flows in recent burn areas.

The first system is scheduled to arrive sometime Tuesday evening, although the brunt of the rain from that storm is expected to fall in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, according to the National Weather Service.

But Los Angeles and Ventura counties will still see rainfall, likely receiving one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch in most areas, but as much as 1.5 inches in "favored hills and mountains, which includes the Palisades and Eaton burn scars."

PCH finally reopened between the McClure Tunnel in Santa Monica and Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu, but a stretch of the road will close again due to anticipated rain.

Ahead of the storm, about 32 crews from the California Conservation Corps placed compost socks along streets in the burned area of Altadena. The compost socks will filter storm water before it ends up in the watershed.

The operation was run by the state's Office of Emergency Services. A representative from that office said one of the main concerns was keeping heavy metals and asbestos out of the runoff.

Meanwhile, Altadena residents who picked up cleaning supplies handed out by the Red Cross on Monday said they wanted to do some cleaning before the rain starts.

They also expressed concerns about flooding as a result of the incoming storm.

"We already laid down the sandbags, and where our house is I don't think we're worried about mudslides there, but I worry about the neighbors below us. So, trying to abate that," said resident Julie Sheehy.

Residents in need of sandbags can pick them up for free at fire stations across the county. More information could be found here.

A second storm system is projected to drop more rain from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Although rainfall totals were still being calculated, forecasters estimated that most areas would see a quarter-inch to an inch from that system, with as much as 2 inches falling in favored hills and mountains.

The rain is expected to wind down in the L.A. area by Friday afternoon.

Due to the anticipated precipitation, Caltrans announced late Monday that it will shut down Pacific Coast Highway at 3 p.m. Tuesday between Chautauqua Boulevard in Los Angeles and Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu. The road is expected to remain closed until at least Friday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the highway must be closed due to soft soils on both the hill and ocean sides of the road," according to a statement from Caltrans. "Mud and debris flows may occur and canyons may overtop, blocking the road or causing further damage."

Only essential workers -- such as first responders, recovery agencies and utility companies - will be able to access PCH in the closure area, according to Caltrans.

Residents with passes will still be able to return to their homes in Pacific Palisades via Chautauqua, according to Caltrans.

PCH had just reopened Monday with one lane of traffic in both directions between Santa Monica and Malibu, a stretch that was largely closed since Jan. 7 due to the Palisades Fire.

City News Service contributed to this report.