Trump's California water crisis plan 'alarming,' critics say

Questions are growing about a plan to address California's water crisis, weeks after Los Angeles County's deadly wildfires.

President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order directing the Army Corps of Engineers to release billions of gallons of water from two reservoirs.

"All we're doing is giving Los Angeles and the entire state of California virtually unlimited water," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

But many locals are slamming the move.

According to Politico, water managers for the Kaweah and Tule rivers had only an hour's notice as they scrambled to relocate equipment and notify farms about potential flooding.

In a meeting with local, state and congressional leaders, Trump assured them "the federal government is standing behind you 100%."

"I've been here 25 years, and I've never been given notice that quick," said Victor Hernandez, the Kaweah River Water Master. "That was alarming and scary."

Between last Friday and Sunday, 2.2 billion gallons of water were released from dams at lake Kaweah and Lake Success.

Many farmers were furious, saying it will leave them without enough water to irrigate later this year, during the dry months.

"This is the time of year when we're trying to store water in our reservoirs for the very hot dry summer that looks like it's coming," said Peter Gleick, a scientist at the Pacific Institute.

Another issue: The reservoirs are in California's Central Valley, far from the Eaton and Palisades fire zones.

"It's literally physically impossible to get the water out of Lake Kaweah or Terminus Dam to L.A.," said Zack Stuller of the Tulare County Farm Bureau.

But Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin defended Trump's decision.

"President Trump made his priority clear: We want to make sure the water is flowing, we also want to make sure there's access to safe drinking water," Zeldin said.