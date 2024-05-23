Pro-Palestinian protesters build new encampment at UCLA; tactical alert issued by LAPD

House Republicans summoned the leaders of UCLA, Northwestern University and Rutgers University to testify about concessions they gave to pro-Palestinian protesters to end demonstrations on their campus.

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Pro-Palestinian activists set up barricades and built a new encampment Thursday morning at UCLA, and the Los Angeles Police Department issued a tactical alert as the apparently peaceful situation unfolded at the Westwood campus.

The development occurred as UCLA Chancellor Gene Block was testifying before Congress along with leaders of Northwestern University and Rutgers University.

Protesters used tables, metal fences, plywood and other materials to cordon off a section of campus between Kerckhoff and Moore halls, a main walkway used by students traversing the Westwood campus.

News video from the scene showed security taking up positions around the burgeoning encampment. Although campus police are the lead agency at the university, the LAPD went on a citywide tactical alert as the encampment began to grow. The alert enables the department to keep officers on duty beyond their shifts in response to an emergency situation.

It was unclear how many protesters were taking part in the encampment.

The new encampment emerged as UCLA Chancellor Gene Block testified before the House Committee on Education and Workforce about the university's response to an earlier pro-Palestinian encampment -- which was dismantled in early May, leading to the arrests of 209 people. The committee is expected to grill Block and the leaders of Northwestern and Rutgers universities about their handling of protests and alleged failures to protect Jewish students for antisemitism on campus.

In his opening remarks, Block conceded some shortcomings in the university's response to the original encampment, saying it should have acted to remove the protesters once "the safety of our community was put at risk."

"We will hold accountable all those who engaged in violence or violated our policies," Block said. "No student should be threatened or excluded based on their beliefs or identity. While we will always have to strive hard to meet this obligation, we must also maintain our commitment to academic freedom and free speech."

Earlier Thursday, Block sent a message to the UCLA community saying the university this week is "initiating a broad-based review to address reports of antisemitic and anti-Arab or Islamophobic discrimination and harassment that may have interfered with students* abilities to access the university's educational programs and activities. We will retain an outside firm to support our Civil Rights Office's review of these issues."

Earlier this week, UCLA reassigned university police Chief John Thomas.

Weeks after clashes at a pro-Palestinian protest, UCLA's police chief has been reassigned and the chancellor is set to be grilled by Congress.

There was no immediate word on what position Thomas had been assigned to. He has been the campus police chief since January.

In a statement, UCLA Vice Chancellor for Strategic Communications Mary Osako said Gawin Gibson has been named acting chief.

"John Thomas has been reassigned temporarily, pending an examination of our security processes," Osako said. "As we said on May 5, UCLA created a new Office of Campus Safety that is leading a thorough examination of our security processes aimed at enhancing the wellbeing and safety of our community."

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available. City News Service contributed to this report.