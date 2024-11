Probation officer found dead at San Bernardino juvenile court

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A probation officer was found dead at a juvenile court in San Bernardino Wednesday morning, officials said.

Authorities responded to the San Bernardino County Juvenile Delinquency Court at 900 E. Gilbert St. to investigate the death.

Circumstances surrounding the death are unknown, but a probation department spokesperson called it an isolated incident.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death.