RNC committee adopts GOP's 2024 policy platform -- including on abortion

RNC membership will vote to officially confirm the platform at the convention.

The Republican National Committee's platform committee adopted a new GOP platform on Monday -- and it addresses the issue of abortion, marking a shift in the party's stance to more closely align with the views of former President Donald Trump.

The platform says that Republicans "will oppose Late Term Abortion, while supporting mothers and policies that advance Prenatal Care, access to Birth Control, and IVF (fertility treatments)," according to the document obtained by ABC News.

The section on abortion also states that the GOP "believes" that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution "guarantees that no person can be denied Life or Liberty without Due Process, and that the States are, therefore, free to pass Laws protecting those Rights" - bolstering Trump's view that the issue should be determined at the state level.

It's a change from previous GOP platforms that support legislation that would impose a 20-week federal abortion ban.

Full RNC membership will vote to officially confirm the platform from the convention floor, according to an RNC spokesperson. The party's convention takes place next week in Milwaukee.

Trump dialed into the meeting Monday morning and "described why some parts are in" the platform, according to the committee member. During the meeting, Trump also express his approval of a draft of the new Republican Party platform, according to a source familiar.

The new party platform may usher in changes to the GOP's positions on key issues like abortion, same-sex marriage and immigration. Additionally, the reforms will likely reflect the beliefs of Trump, platform committee members and Trump allies said.

A political party's platform distinctly outlines its positions on foreign and domestic policies, but it is not binding and doesn't directly impact the work of elected officials or candidates.

Monday's move by the committee comes as abortion remains a key issue for voters in an election year, in what is expected to be a close race between Trump and President Joe Biden.

In 2016, the Republican Party -- on their way to nominating Trump for the first time -- adopted a strict, conservative platform around issues of gender and sexual orientation against the efforts by some of the party's more moderate faction to soften that language. An identical platform was approved in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for party committees to convene and adjust language. Trump, during that convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, was chosen as the party's nominee for a second time.

That platform, which Trump ran on in 2016 and 2020, supports legislation that would impose a 20-week federal abortion ban. The Republican platform since the 1980s has articulated support for a constitutional amendment that would assert the sanctity and protection of human life, extending to unborn children.

Now, in 2024, the GOP will work to finalize a platform for the first time since the Dobbs decision overturned the constitutional right to an abortion more than two years ago. The plan could play an outsized role in establishing the ideals of a party reinvented by the former president, who has been clear about his opposition to a federal ban and his preference for this issue to be left up to the states.

Trump's position on reproductive rights has worried some anti-abortion activists and RNC members who have expressed concern that the call for a "right to life" amendment would be stripped from the platform this year.

A platform committee member who spoke with ABC News following the vote, which passed 84-14, said there was a lot of "unanimity" around the language, even from some of the more socially conservative members who have been vocally opposing a platform reflective of Trump's abortion stances.

"We had a whole bunch of people stand up and go the microphone [ during a comment section ] . And for the most part, things were really quite upbeat. People were happy to see this document," the member said.

Following the vote, SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser -- a major antiabortion leader and one of the individuals lobbying the Trump team about the platform this year -- released a statement supporting the document.

"It is important that the GOP reaffirmed its commitment to protect unborn life today through the 14th Amendment. Under this amendment, it is Congress that enacts and enforces its provisions. The Republican Party remains strongly pro-life at the national level.The mission of the pro-life movement, for the next six months, must be to defeat the Biden-Harris extreme abortion agenda," Dannenfelser wrote.

"The platform allows us to provide the winning message to 10 million voters, with four million visits at the door in key battleground states," Dannenfelser added.

