Prom night made possible for homeless students with help from nonprofit and LAUSD

Prom night attendance was being made possible for dozens of homeless students with help from the Los Angeles Unified School district and a local nonprofit organization.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Prom night is a big event in any young person's life, and being homeless should not keep them from attending.

So a nonprofit organization and the Los Angeles are making prom night possible for dozens of homeless students by providing everything from dresses to makeup.

"An event like today truly helps inspire them, motivate them, build some confidence, and just a really wonderful day, to help them feel part of a right of passage, part of what most other students get a chance to experience," said Greg Kovacs, CEO of the Assistance League of Los Angeles. "It's really just a magical day for them."

Paris Jones, a senior at the Santee Education Complex, said in picking out her dress she was "going with a color scheme of a Disney princess, so either green and black like Tiana or pink and blonde like Rapunzel or Aurora. This will make it very easy for me."