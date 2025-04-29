Proposal aimed at reducing fees for film production to be considered by LA City Council

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- As the state legislators consider measures to increase production in California, the City Council Tuesday will vote on a motion aimed at reducing fees and other hoops to film in Los Angeles.

The motion, introduced by Councilman Adrin Nazarian, would instruct several city departments to report in 30 days with recommendations to adjust city fees, permits, parking and security requirements for shooting, filming on city-owned property and certifying new sound stages. Council members Nithya Raman and Hugo Soto-Martinez seconded the motion.

Nazarian, a former state legislator, authored AB 2936 in 2018, which sought to expand statewide production tax credits -- it did not advance. In his motion, the councilman noted that state leaders are currently considering two bills intended to revitalize production, and the city must do its part at the local level as well.

"The onerous regulations and permitting required by the city are significant obstacles to production companies," the motion reads. "Bureaucratic permitting, expensive and often unnecessary fees, inconsistent safety requirements, and lack of city personnel and resources dedicated to filming requests are among the most significant hurdles to our entertainment industry."

"Prompt action is necessary to bring film, television and commercial production back to Los Angeles," the motion continued.

FilmLA, a partner film office for the city and county of Los Angeles and other local jurisdictions, reported in early April that regional activity for on-location filming in the Greater Los Angeles area declined by 22.4% in the first quarter of the year. All major filming categories declined in the first quarter, with commercials coming closest to breakeven.

Overall production has fallen as a result of a global decline in production, a competitive market, a small effect from January's wildfires, and the impacts of L.A.'s dual writer and actor strike in 2023 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film office, and L.A. elected officials, have shown support for two proposed bills intended to expand and modernize the state's tax credit program.

SB 620, introduced by state Sen. Ben Allen, D-Santa Monica, seeks to reduce runtime requirements for TV shows to become eligible for tax incentives from 40 minutes to 20 minutes. Animation films, series, shorts and large-scale competition shows with a minimum budget of $1 million would be added on the list of eligible projects.

The bill proposes a 35% tax credit for any production that shoots within 30-miles a so-called L.A. zone and other SoCal locations.

Assembly members Rick Chavez Zbur, D-Hollywood, and Isaac Bryan, D-Los Angeles, introduced AB1138, which aims to eliminate a "50% ownership or 10- year lease requirement" for productions using a certified sound stage, and instituting more flexibility into the tax incentive program.

Officials are urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to expand the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program. Under Newsom's proposal, the state would increase the program to $750 million or more per year to incentivize film production in the state.

On Monday, a broad coalition of state legislators and film industry representatives joined Allen, Zbur and Bryan to discuss their proposals.

"We know how economically impactful our entertainment industry is, not just for Los Angeles but for the state as a whole," Allen said in a statement. "It was great seeing this recognition recently through the strong support of committee members who represent regions across California. We all share a common goal as provided through SB 630 and AB 1138 -- bringing overdue support to a vital workforce which has seen production leave our state in droves over recent years."

Zbur added that "California's film and television industry is at a breaking point -- and AB 1138 and SB 630 are about saving good jobs and protecting the workers and small businesses who built this iconic industry."

The Assembly Revenue and Taxation Committee discussed AB 1138 Monday afternoon, and SB 630 is under consideration by the Senate Appropriations Committee, according to Zbur's office.