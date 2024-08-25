Prosecutors charge LA man with impersonating doctor, performing unlicensed cosmetic surgery

A Los Angeles man who allegedly performed cosmetic surgery on a woman without a medical license has been charged with assault and impersonating a doctor, prosecutors said.

A Los Angeles man who allegedly performed cosmetic surgery on a woman without a medical license has been charged with assault and impersonating a doctor, prosecutors said.

A Los Angeles man who allegedly performed cosmetic surgery on a woman without a medical license has been charged with assault and impersonating a doctor, prosecutors said.

A Los Angeles man who allegedly performed cosmetic surgery on a woman without a medical license has been charged with assault and impersonating a doctor, prosecutors said.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A Los Angeles man who allegedly performed cosmetic surgery on a woman without a medical license has been charged with assault and impersonating a doctor, the District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Cristian Perez Latorre, 53, was arrested Thursday by D.A.'s Office investigators, and he was released Friday on $150,000 bond, according to prosecutors and jail records.

Prosecutors said that on July 13, 2021, Latorre performed "an unlicensed cosmetic surgery" on a woman. Ten days later, he treated the woman for infections that developed due to the surgery. On Aug. 13, 2021, he treated the woman again for additional surgical complications, according to the District Attorney's Office.

He was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of battery with serious injury and six counts of practicing medicine without a certification.

"When an individual masquerades as a doctor and performs medical procedures without a license, it not only endangers lives but also erodes the essential trust between patients and legitimate healthcare providers," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. "This act of deception threatens the integrity of our healthcare system and the confidence that the community has in those dedicated to their well-being. We are committed to seeking justice for the victim, holding Mr. Latorre accountable and restoring the trust that has been so grievously violated."

According to prosecutors, Latorre could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted as charged.

Latorre's Instagram page -- which has more than 20,000 followers -- describes him as a "plastic surgeon board certified," specializing in facials. What appears to be his LinkedIn page claims he has a medical degree from the University of Buenos Aires.