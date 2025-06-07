Protesters rally in downtown LA after ICE immigration raids across city

Hundreds of protesters rallied in downtown Los Angeles, condemning the ICE immigration raids that took place across L.A. earlier in the day.

Hundreds of protesters rallied in downtown Los Angeles, condemning the ICE immigration raids that took place across L.A. earlier in the day.

Hundreds of protesters rallied in downtown Los Angeles, condemning the ICE immigration raids that took place across L.A. earlier in the day.

Hundreds of protesters rallied in downtown Los Angeles, condemning the ICE immigration raids that took place across L.A. earlier in the day.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of protesters rallied in downtown Los Angeles late Friday afternoon, condemning the ICE immigration raids that took place at three different locations across L.A. earlier in the day.

People began gathering around 4 p.m. outside the Federal Building at 300 N Los Angeles Street.

At one point, hundreds of activists began marching towards the detention facility in the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building.

While the protest remained largely peaceful, aerial video from AIR7 showed part of the street blocked off by protesters with LAPD patrol vehicles nearby. Video also showed that the Federal Detention Center had been sprayed with graffiti.

Some in the group blocked the entrance and exit to the part of the building where detainees are taken to be processed.

Families and friends who had loved ones taken in the ICE raids Friday visited the building throughout the day to learn more about their status.

"I work with him. He's not a criminal, nothing. He's nice people," said Israel, whose friend was detained by ICE. "He's working good and, nice people. Family. He has two children. Working every day."

A young woman told ABC7 that she went to the building in tears after her father was taken by federal agents and didn't know what to do.

Immigration attorneys were also on site to provide legal assistance to families of detainees.

Friday evening, protesters marched in downtown L.A. condemning Friday's immigration raids.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.