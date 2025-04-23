Protesters rally outside SoCal congresswoman's office over potential Medicaid cuts

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Demonstrators gathered outside the office of Rep. Young Kim in Anaheim Hills Tuesday to protest efforts by Republicans in Congress to cut Medicaid.

Kim recently voted in support of a continuing resolution that, if approved, critics say would cut billions of dollars from Medicaid.

"We have to stand up," protester Autumn Overton said. "We can't let this happen with Medicaid; too many lives are at stake."

About 1,000 people attended the rally and called on Kim to reverse course.

"To save a buck, you're going to risk a child's life? You're going to risk somebody's mother's life? Are you kidding me?" said one speaker at the rally.

Tom Dominguez's daughter Isabella has Down syndrome.

"Without Medicaid, Isabella's independence is threatened," Dominguez said at the rally. "She could lose the services that help her eat, move, communicate, grow and live the full life she deserves."

In response to a request for comment, Kim's office provided a statement from the congresswoman that read in part:

"I had a productive meeting with many of these local healthcare advocates last week and will continue to make clear to House leadership and my constituents that any budget resolution that cuts vital Medicaid services for the most vulnerable citizens in our community will not receive my vote."

One speaker at the rally said they must continue to hold the congresswoman accountable.

"She may say one thing, but she has to do the right thing," the speaker said.

It was a peaceful protest. About a dozen people blocked a driveway outside the building but none were arrested. Anaheim police moved in and told them if they didn't leave they'd be cited.

When they refused, police marched all of them up to another parking lot where they were given tickets for blocking a roadway. They were later released.