Protests underway across SoCal as part of nationwide 'Day Without Immigrants' movement

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Protests have kicked off across Southern California for a "Day Without Immigrants," a nationwide movement aimed at showing the importance of immigrants in the U.S.

The campaign, which condemns President Donald Trump's mass deportation plan, calls for immigrants and supporters to stay at home and urges businesses to close.

A group of marchers took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles just before 11 a.m. Another protest was held in Santa Ana in Orange County.

This comes after thousands of people protested in downtown on Sunday and temporarily blocked the 101 Freeway.

Protesters gathered in the morning on historic Olvera Street, which dates to Spanish and Mexican rule, before marching to city hall. They called for immigration reform and carried banners with slogans like "Nobody is illegal."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.