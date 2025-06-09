Protests at LAX as Donald Trump's travel ban takes effect

President Donald Trump's new travel ban was at the center of protests at the Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.

President Donald Trump's new travel ban was at the center of protests at the Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.

President Donald Trump's new travel ban was at the center of protests at the Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.

President Donald Trump's new travel ban was at the center of protests at the Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- President Donald Trump's new travel ban was at the center of protests at the Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.

The ban took effect Monday and restricts travel from 12 mostly African Countries and Middle Eastern countries.

Trump cited national security concerns as the reason for the travel restrictions.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-LA) condemned Trump's new policy, saying it targets Muslims.

"The fact that we have to even explain that American Muslims, and muslims around the world, over two billion people, have nothing to do with terrorism, it in itself tells us how bad things are today. It's almost like asking a white person to prove to us that they don't belong to the KKK or to some white supremacist group," said Executive Director of CAIR-LA Hussam Ayloush.

The countries affected by the travel ban include: Haiti, Equatorial Guinea, Chad, Iran, Libya, Eritrea, Sudan, Republic of the Congo, Yemen, Somalia, Afghanistan and Myanmar,

Partial travel restrictions have been placed on: Cuba, Venezuela, Sierra Leone, Togo, Burundi, Turkmenistan and Laos.

Some believe President trump may be going too far.

"I think Trump is on a retribution tour for all of his grievances and the things he doesn't really like, and I think those countries are on the list," said Murcus Epps, dropping off at LAX.

The policy stems from a report on nations that have "hostile attitudes toward the U.S. Others believe maybe we should be looking into security concerns.

"I don't know enough about it, I just believe that if it's for safety reasons, they probably know more than I do," said traveler Lisa Adams.

There are a dozen of exemptions, including green card holders, dual citizens and athletes.

Olympic organizers say the travel ban will not affect the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Protesters said the ban is uneccesary and going overboard. They hope to enhance the understanding of Islamic groups.