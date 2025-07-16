The professor and his ex-wife were reportedly in the middle of a child custody battle.

Ex-wife arrested for allegedly arranging killing of UC Berkeley professor in Greece: family

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Police have arrested the ex-wife of a University of California, Berkeley professor for allegedly arranging his murder earlier this month in Athens, Greece, according to the victim's family.

Przemyslaw Jeziorski, 43, was gunned down outside of his ex-wife's home in what was described at the time as a gang-style killing.

Greek police told Jeziorski's brother he was shot five times by the ex-wife's current partner as he went to visit his children.

Three other men have also been arrested.

Professor Zsolt Katona, who ABC San Francisco affiliate KGO spoke to on Monday, released a statement, writing:

"I have learned about the news that the Greek police made arrests in Przemek's case. I trust that the investigators will continue to work diligently and justice will be served. At this point our main priority should be to give all assistance to Przemek's brother to ensure his children's well being."