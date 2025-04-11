Public-private partnership launched to rebuild Palisades Recreation Center after fire

Even though debris is still being cleared in much of the Pacific Palisades community, some big names are coming together to help the area heal.

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick moved his family to Pacific Palisades, one of the community's biggest draws was its park and recreation center.

But when January's wildfire severely damaged the facilities, Redick was determined to bring it all back.

"We need to reimagine and rebuild this park and make it the cornerstone once again of this community," he told a small crowd as he stood flanked by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso.

The three staged a news conference Thursday to unveil a public-private partnership to build a new recreation center and improve the park grounds.

"This will be, no doubt, one of the greatest parks in the United States for families," said Caruso. "We're building it from the ground up, so we have got to do a lot of demo and everything. We've got drawings to do. The pricing on it is probably $25 million to $30 million to get it done, and it's all going to be privately funded."

Bass said the city's job is to streamline the process, and make sure the project moves along without any hitches.

"The role of the government is to get out of the way," she said. "To be helpful, to make sure the permitting and all of that goes by quickly and seamlessly."

Caruso's Steadfast LA nonprofit and Redick's LA Strong Sports group are funding the project. Their goal is to begin construction within a year and see the park and recreation center open in two years.