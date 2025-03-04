Alert about missing man was 'unintentionally' sent to larger audience, Glendale official says

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- An alert about a missing man that was sent to phones across Southern California was unintentionally sent to more people than intended, Glendale officials confirmed Tuesday.

The Public Safety Alert was sent Monday evening. It stated that a man, Mannasseh Chibuzor Nwaigwe, 81, had been missing since that morning.

The alert provided no other information, including a location or general area about where he was last seen.

It's unclear exactly how many people received the alert, but it was "unintentionally sent to a larger audience," Kevork Kurdoghlian, communications manager for the Glendale Police Department, said in a statement.

It was only meant to be distributed to Glendale residents, he added.

Kurdoghlian also said that the man was eventually found.

Additional information was not available.